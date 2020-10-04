5 talking points ahead of transfer deadline day

Amid all the talk of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, plenty of Premier League clubs have had their chequebooks out this summer to make expensive additions to their squads.

That said, there is no question the pinch has been felt by a number of clubs with several questions left unresolved as we move into the final hours of the transfer window.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key moves to look out for on deadline day.

All eyes on Manchester United

Edinson Cavani could join United before the deadline (Andrew Milligan/PA)

United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho has been the transfer saga that has dominated the entire summer, refusing to go away even as Borussia Dortmund insist the England forward will not be sold. Alternatives such as Ousmane Dembele have been considered, but with nothing yet materialising frustration amongst fans has only increased as United yet again leave their business late. Edinson Cavani appears set to join in the coming hours, a second signing after Donny van de Beek, but given the Uruguay forward has been a free agent since June it is hard to believe he has been a long-term target. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said earlier this summer he needed reinforcements to make United contenders again. Time is running out to bring them in.

Arteta hoping for more additions

Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his midfield (John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta remains keen on midfield reinforcements for Arsenal with the focus reportedly now on Chelsea’s Jorginho. Arteta was assistant to Pep Guardiola when the Italy international almost joined Manchester City in 2018 – and he has his sights on persuading the 28-year-old to move across London. Jorginho has emerged as the favourite after a move for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar faltered while Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey appears too expensive. Jorginho has captained Chelsea twice this season, however, so convincing Frank Lampard to part with him is unlikely to be easy.

What happens to Dele Alli?

The arrival of Gareth Bale has led to uncertainty over Dele Alli’s future at Spurs (Clive Rose/PA)

Gareth Bale’s arrival from Real Madrid appears to have made Dele Alli surplus to requirements at Tottenham, with the England forward having played only 45 minutes in the Premier League so far this season. Paris St Germain have had one offer for the 24-year-old rejected already but it would be no surprise if he leaves north London before the transfer window closes.

Moise no longer Kean on Everton?

Moise Kean has struggled to settle at Everton (Michael Regan/PA)

Paris St Germain have also been linked with Everton’s Moise Kean, who has failed to settle since joining from Juventus last summer. PSG could face competition from Kean’s former employers in Turin, but the odds on him being an Everton player on Tuesday morning are decreasing rapidly. If the 20-year-old does depart, Carlo Ancelotti would need cover for in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and he could turn to his old charge Arkadiusz Milik at Napoli.

Can Burnley bring in numbers?

Sean Dyche has signed only one outfield player so far this summer (Alex Livesey/PA)