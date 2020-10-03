Queen’s Park’s quirky kit and a soaked Finals Day – Saturday’s sporting social

The team who released me at nine years old @LUFC vs the team that give me my first team debut at 17! @ManCity I have huge respect for both and should be a cracking game! Pep vs Bielsa. Tactics in abundance join us if you like.. from 5pm @SkySports pic.twitter.com/e4Gj4sCz1b

— Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) October 3, 2020