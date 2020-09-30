Premier League clubs given option to start using indoor facilities for training

Premier League clubs have been given the option to start using indoor facilities for training and academy matches if they want to, the PA news agency understands.

Most squads train outside, with indoor gym sessions also part of the regular schedule.

PA understands the clubs have been told first-team players can also use indoor pitch options should they wish, as per Government guidelines which categorise them as an elite sport, so therefore exempt from some of the other coronavirus regulations on mixing in groups of more than six people.

In the documentation, which follows on from guidance by the Football Association and Sport England, the Premier League have stressed to clubs that should they wish to use any indoor facilities, then ventilation must be optimised.

Players under the age of 18 are exempt from the ‘rule of six’ for indoor team sports, so can continue to train indoors provided all of the Covid-19 risk assessment guidelines are in place.

Any parents who want to watch academy matches at the indoor facilities must comply with track and trace regulations, as well as adhere to social distancing and additional hygiene measures.