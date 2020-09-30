Jadon Sancho ruled out of German Cup match

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho will not play for Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup due to a respiratory infection – though the Bundesliga club say he has tested negative for coronavirus.

Speculation continues to surround a move to Old Trafford despite Dortmund’s insistence that the England international will not be sold.

His absence from the squad to face Bayern Munich on Wednesday may have raised eyebrows but Dortmund clarified on Twitter: “Jadon Sancho and Roman Burki will not fly to Munich as a result of respiratory infections.

“Additionally, both players tested negatively for COVID-19 yesterday.”

United have long been linked with Sancho, with reports emerging on Tuesday of a new bid for the 20-year-old.

But Dortmund have stood firm in their resistance, with sporting director Michael Zorc saying in August that: “We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final.”

That followed Sancho extending his contract until 2023, while coach Lucien Favre was recently quoted as saying: “We need him, no question. Everyone was happy that he stayed.”