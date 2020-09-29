Advertising
Keane viewing, Freddie thankful and ‘human’ Hamilton – Tuesday’s sporting social
The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 29.
Football
Jamie Carragher revelled in Jurgen Klopp’s clash with Roy Keane.
Gary Neville complimented Monday Night Football presenter Dave Jones.
Aymeric Laporte will miss Nicolas Otamendi.
Advertising
https://www.instagram.com/laporte/
Points machine Conor Hourihane may have to start picking himself now.
Liam Cooper launched his academy.
Advertising
Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian reflected on his career so far.
Wise words from Wilfried Zaha.
Chilean duo reunited in Milan.
Yannick Bolasie was enjoying the IPL.
Cricket
Andrew Flintoff thanked fans for their reaction to his documentary on bulimia.
Stuart Broad wished his dad a happy brirthday.
Jonty Rhodes gave catching training tips.
Tom Curran tried his hand at tennis.
Michael Vaughan was hitting a few golf balls.
F1
Lewis Hamilton is only human, after all.
Tennis
Kyle Edmund is working his way back to fitness.
Rugby Union
Skills.
Chris Robshaw said goodbye to Quins.
UFC
Conor McGregor was looking strong.
Boxing
The Leeds Warrior is ready.
Still got it, Ricky?
American sports
It’s almost time for the NBA Finals.
Patrick Mahomes wasn’t getting carried away with his team’s huge win on Monday Night Football.
There were a few sore heads in Tampa Bay.
And they’re getting a special belt to go with the Stanley Cup.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.