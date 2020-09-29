French Open day two: Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal progress

Rafael Nadal began his quest for a 13th French Open title with a straight-sets win over Egor Gerasimov.

Serena Williams, still looking for that elusive record-equalling 24th grand slam crown, is also through after beating Kristie Ahn in two.

Here, the PA News Agency looks back at day two at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

A sign of the times. Rafael Nadal, a mask, and a smattering of spectators (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Match of the day

There was a marathon for the smattering of fans allowed into Roland Garros to enjoy, or endure, as Italian qualifier Lorenzo Giustino overcame France’s Corentin Moutet 18-16 in the fifth, in a match lasting six hours and five minutes.

Shot of the day

Alexander Bublik dusted off the underarm serve on his way to knocking out eighth seed Gael Monfils.

Quote of the day

Apparel fits?

He’s not even here, but…

Just read what Wilander said about @andy_murray …. shut up Mats, no one cares. Muzz, just know that how ever long you stay, we all appreciate and enjoy your tennis and banter. Also I’ve never watched a point of Mats Wilander. ???‍♂️ — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 28, 2020

…Aussie firebrand Nick Kyrgios still weighed in after Mats Wilander questioned Andy Murray’s right to take a wild card.

Brit watch

Liam Broady, who battled through qualifying, was beaten in four sets by Czech Jiri Vesely and Cameron Norrie went down in five to lucky loser Daniel Galan. Heather Watson flies the solitary British flag remaining on Tuesday.

Fallen seeds

Women: Madison Keys (12), Marketa Vondrousova (15), Karolina Muchova (22).

Men: Daniil Medvedev (4), Gael Monfils (8), Fabio Fognini (14), Felix Auger Aliassime (19), Hubert Hurkacz (29).

Up next

Watson takes on France’s Fiona Ferro in her first-round match. Elsewhere world number one Novak Djokovic, who has yet to lose a match in which he hasn’t hit a line judge with a ball this year, gets up and running against Sweden’s Mikael Ymer.