The Premier League was engulfed by another bout of controversy as managers, players and fans alike were left questioning the handball rule after an eventful weekend.

Decisions at Crystal Palace, Brighton, West Brom and Tottenham highlighted a debate which is growing increasingly heated.

The atmosphere inside the Manchester City dressing room may have been equally toxic after Pep Guardiola’s men were beaten 5-2 by Leicester on their own pitch.

Away from football, Exeter powered their way to a first Heineken Champions Cup final with a 28-18 victory over Toulouse, while reigning champions Saracens fell at the penultimate hurdle with a 19-15 defeat at the hands of Racing 92 in Paris.

Valtteri Bottas secured victory at the Russian Grand Prix on a day when world champion Lewis Hamilton’s hopes were dashed by a 10-second penalty.

Essex lifted the inaugural Bob Willis Trophy after a draw with Somerset, while England’s women cinched a Twenty20 series victory over the West Indies.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Crystal Palace’s Joel Ward (right) is dejected after the defeat by Everton (Clive Rose/PA)

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (left) celebrates with Nemanja Matic after his last-gasp winner from the spot at Brighton (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg approaches referee Peter Bankes after a dramatic conclusion to the 1-1 draw with Newcastle (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on in disbelief during his side’s 5-2 home defeat by Leicester (Martin Rickett/PA)

West Brom’s Semi Ajayi (left) and Darnell Furlong show their disappointment on the final whistle in their 3-3 draw with Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored both Juventus goals in a 2-2 Serie A draw at Roma (Alfredo Falcone/AP/PA)

Exeter celebrate their fourth try against Toulouse (Simon Galloway/PA)

Essex celebrate after winning the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)

England skipper Heather Knight (right) and Sarah Glenn celebrate victory over the West Indies at Derby (Tim Goode/PA)

Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stan Wawrinka in the first round at the French Open (Christophe Ena/AP/PA)

Victoria Azarenka walks out of a near-empty Suzanne Lenglen Court after her French Open first round match against Danka Kovinic is suspended because of the weather (Alessandra Tarantino/AP/PA)