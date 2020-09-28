Menu

Koeman enjoys opening win, Crouch’s penalty admission – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Barcelona were victorious in their LaLiga opener while Peter Crouch had his say on the new penalty rule.

Spain Soccer La Liga

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 28.

Football

Ronald Koeman was pleased to get off to a winning start.

Peter Crouch admitted he would have been pretty handy at falling victim to the new penalty rule.

Ayoze Perez was still enjoying Leicester’s big win on Sunday.

Patrick Bamford was still on cloud nine too.

View this post on Instagram

No better feeling ?? 3 points ✅ #mot

A post shared by PB PB (@patrick_bamford) on

Michail Antonio wrestled with this conundrum.

Box to boxing midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Goalkeepers using their heads.

Bernardo Silva was feeling positive.

Cesar Azpilicueta was raring to go.

Boxing

Tyson Fury belts up.

Nicola Adams was feeling motivated.

Tennis

Respect.

The 12-time champ was back in action at Roland Garros.

Cycling

Chris Froome had a sense of job satisfaction.

Gymnastics

Amy Tinkler’s patience has run out.

UK & international sports

