What was said between Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton was involved in a series of radio exchanges with the Mercedes pit wall after he was penalised in Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what was said between driver and team before, during, and after the penalty.

Lewis Hamilton did not have things all his own way in Sochi (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AP)

Hamilton asked his race engineer, Pete Bonnington, where he was permitted to perform a practice start ahead of Sunday’s race.

Hamilton: “Can I go out further [from the pits] or not?”

Bonnington: “A-firm.”

Hamilton: “To the end of the pit wall?”

“Yes copy. Leave enough room for cars to pass.”

Hamilton was then informed he had been penalised by the stewards.

Bonnington: “Lewis we have a 10-second penalty for those start infringements.

Hamilton: “What happened? What happened?”

Bonnington: “Sorry, Lewis, so yes, those starts going to the grid, we got a five-second penalty for each. Out of position.”

Hamilton: “That is bull****. Where is that in the rulebook?”

Hamilton and Mercedes were punished (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AP)

Hamilton stopped on lap 16 to serve his penalty.

Hamilton: “This is just ridiculous, man.”

Hamilton also hit out at his team for saying they had brought him in too early for his only change of tyres.

When he was informed of the gap to second-placed Max Verstappen, Hamilton snapped: “I don’t want any more info, Bono. It doesn’t make any difference.”