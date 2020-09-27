Menu

Sports stars weigh in on VAR debate – Sunday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Newcastle’s stoppage-time penalty at Tottenham caused plenty of discussion.

Referee Peter Bankes checks the VAR pitch side monitor before giving a penalty for a handball against Tottenhamâs Eric Dier, which caused plenty of debate

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 27.

Football

Gary Neville, Gary Lineker and Michael Owen were not happy with VAR.

Barrow boss David Dunn also weighed in on the VAR debate during the Tottenham v Newcastle match.

Leeds did not forget Chris Wilder’s words about their players following Sheffield United’s promotion two years ago.

Super Duper Liam Cooper!

Illan Meslier kept the Blades at bay.

Gareth Bale cannot wait to return for Spurs.

Gary Lineker joked as to why Son was brought off at half-time against Newcastle.

Arsenal Women midfielder Danielle Van De Donk was looking ahead.

Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles was focused.

The Addicks were not happy.

Not a good diet!

Newcastle fans Ant and Dec thanked the latter’s lucky socks.

Micah Richards was not happy with Manchester City.

Jose was not happy.

A 10 year old picture

Super Sunday!

Boxing

There is another world champion in the Fury household.

Josh Warrington was happy with his new garment.

A big thank you to @classicfootballshirts @cfsmcr for the Nike/Strongbow 01 shirt. As a younger lad I’d had shirts passed down to me, or shirts won in school raffles but this one was my first proper shirt that was mine(10th birthday present). I wore it till all the letters of the ‘Strongbow’ had come off in the wash. A modern icon shirt when you think of Leeds in the champions league and the players who wore it back then. And nobody better than the big Aussie Mark Viduka! (All I think of Is 4 against Liverpoolin this shirt) Buzzing to get it in a brilliant condition and with his name on the back. It’s not a match worn but they do have plenty of match worn and replicas from years back on their page/website from all around the world! So check them out and see what you can find. Thanks again guys! #classicfootballshirts #lufc #00/01 #viduka

Josh Taylor revelled in his win on Saturday night.

Anthony Joshua was in ‘work mode’.

Tennis

All smiles for Andy Murray…

Match days feels ??#AMCROLAND-GARROS

…but he was later well beaten by Stan Wawrinka in Paris.

Serena was feeling the cold.

The things you do to stay warm….

Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar could not believe Nicholas Pooran’s fielding in the IPL.

Leeds supporter Richard Pyrah mocks Sheffield United fan Joe Root…

What a stop!

One to watch?

UFC

Conor McGregor’s son took a leaf out of his old man’s book.

Athletics

Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford also had advice for VAR.

UK & international sports

