Sports stars weigh in on VAR debate – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 27.

Football

Gary Neville, Gary Lineker and Michael Owen were not happy with VAR.

I’m just catching up with the action from yesterday and I’m fuming with that handball against Palace! Stop this please now @premierleague as this can’t carry on! VAR is starting to smooth out and this nonsense comes in! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 27, 2020

Ludicrous. Utterly ludicrous law exacerbated by VAR. Can we have our game back please? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 27, 2020

Observations from yesterday;Referee got all the big calls spot on in Brighton v M.Utd game.Chelsea need more time to gel.Burnley in a mess and need to get players back from injury / recruit players quickly.Absolute joke of a handball decision in Palace v Everton game. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) September 27, 2020

Barrow boss David Dunn also weighed in on the VAR debate during the Tottenham v Newcastle match.

Advertising

Leeds did not forget Chris Wilder’s words about their players following Sheffield United’s promotion two years ago.

Advertising

Super Duper Liam Cooper!

? Our captain x 200th appearance pic.twitter.com/hzA8itUwsD — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 27, 2020

Illan Meslier kept the Blades at bay.

Very important win today and first clean sheet, so happy for my team ??? pic.twitter.com/mwf4UDMSSD — Illan Meslier (@MeslierIllan) September 27, 2020

Gareth Bale cannot wait to return for Spurs.

"To get a Tottenham shirt on, get playing and helping the team is what I'm looking forward to the most." ? @GarethBale11#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/rIy1hd69Zs — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 27, 2020

Gary Lineker joked as to why Son was brought off at half-time against Newcastle.

Jose Mourinho doesn’t have Son in his fantasy team then. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 27, 2020

Arsenal Women midfielder Danielle Van De Donk was looking ahead.

Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles was focused.

The Addicks were not happy.

45+2 Goal Lincoln. This s unbelievable. The Lincoln player is clearly offside. The linesman is busy running back to the touchline and hasn't paid attention. It's a disgraceful decision but it's somehow been given. Watch live: https://t.co/JTLeF8mDAl#imps 1 #cafc 0 — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) September 27, 2020

Not a good diet!

Cheatday ? Noemi just created the best Burger I've ever had ? 0 calories, 100% plastic ?? #SM20 pic.twitter.com/0378KSNa3P — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) September 27, 2020

Newcastle fans Ant and Dec thanked the latter’s lucky socks.

Micah Richards was not happy with Manchester City.

Me thinking how I can be positive for Man City after this… pic.twitter.com/vVayesfaXh — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) September 27, 2020

Jose was not happy.

Super Sunday!

Boxing

There is another world champion in the Fury household.

GO ON BIG JOHN!!! NEW FERRERO ROCHER WORLD RECORD! ? pic.twitter.com/PMFBz1PPCt — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 27, 2020

Josh Warrington was happy with his new garment.

Josh Taylor revelled in his win on Saturday night.

Anthony Joshua was in ‘work mode’.

Tennis

All smiles for Andy Murray…

…but he was later well beaten by Stan Wawrinka in Paris.

Simply Out-STAN-ding ?@stanwawrinka earns a first win over Murray since the 2017 SF in impressive 6-1 6-3 6-2 fashion.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/ENIU6oYMdn — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 27, 2020

Serena was feeling the cold.

Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar could not believe Nicholas Pooran’s fielding in the IPL.

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! ?#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Leeds supporter Richard Pyrah mocks Sheffield United fan Joe Root…

What a stop!

One to watch?

UFC

Conor McGregor’s son took a leaf out of his old man’s book.

Athletics

Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford also had advice for VAR.