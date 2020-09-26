Stevenage game to go ahead despite two more positive coronavirus tests

Stevenage’s League Two match at Bradford this afternoon will go ahead as scheduled despite two more players testing positive for coronavirus.

The positive tests followed the club’s decision to test all players and staff in the wake of an initial positive case being recorded on Thursday.

However, following discussions between the club and EFL medical staff, the EFL determined that was “no medical reason” why the game should not take place.

#StevenageFC can confirm that two more players have tested positive for #COVID19 following a full test of the squad. Following expert medical guidance, this afternoon's match vs @officialbantams is going ahead as scheduled. — Stevenage FC ?⚪ (@StevenageFC) September 26, 2020

An EFL spokesperson said: “Quite rightly each individual case is assessed on its merits and that determines the advice medical teams are able to give.

“It is always a matter for a club to inform the League as to whether it can meet its fixture obligations in accordance with EFL regulations and as such games remain on until they are called off.

“Looking at the specific case with Stevenage, the appropriate protocols and Government guidance has been adhered to. Participants’ safety is paramount and it was determined there was no medical reason as to why the game could not take place as scheduled.”

Advertising

Stevenage had cancelled plans to travel to Bradford early as they awaited the results of the test, with chairman Phil Wallace repeating his call for more funds to be made available for testing.

Wallace said in a statement: “We feel we did the right thing testing everyone. It changed our travel plans but we’re happy we’ve got clarity on our position, are able to play the game and look forward to taking on Bradford today.

“I believe every club needs to get weekly testing in place going forward to reduce the chances of a sudden surge in infection rates and we have to find a way to pay for this that doesn’t cause even more financial damage to clubs.”

Grimsby postponed their match against Cheltenham after a player tested positive, while Leyton Orient’s trip to Walsall was postponed due to a number of cases within the O’s squad which also forced their Carabao Cup fixture against Tottenham to be called off.