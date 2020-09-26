Moo-ving Day at the Irish Open and Bolt’s new shoes – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 26.

Football

Marcus Rashford sent Ben White for two hotdogs.

Harry Maguire was happy to win away.

Everton are doing well.

3 in a Row ??? pic.twitter.com/VG0jHw1weH — Abdoulaye Doucouré (@abdoudoucoure16) September 26, 2020

Good win today. The team once again has shown character. We will continue to work hard and continue to improve. #COYB pic.twitter.com/Qs2IFiIB1U — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) September 26, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo was reading.

Inter Miami had a new fan.

Cricket

Joe Root was out on the course.

The England boys are loving the IPL.

England Women had support from This Morning.

A message of support from two familiar faces ahead of our third Vitallity IT20 today! pic.twitter.com/YeNAqEqqKS — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 26, 2020

Wise words from Virat Kohli.

Unity is the vehicle, desire is the fuel. pic.twitter.com/DVU32dNrH3 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 26, 2020

Jofra Archer was enjoying Dubai.

You’ve got to laugh.

When you appeal so hard the ump's hat flies off ??⁣?⁣#BWTFinal #BobWillisTrophy pic.twitter.com/th0o163AAL — County Championship (@CountyChamp) September 26, 2020

Tennis

Wimbledon paid tribute to Serena Williams on her 39th birthday.

Heather Watson took on Andy Murray’s wrap challenge.

Boxing

Joseph Parker is waiting.

Just waiting for a signed contract ? pic.twitter.com/3Og0g7PSX2 — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) September 26, 2020

Revenge or repeat?

Golf

Questions over social distancing among the Irish Open spectators.

Athletics

Usain Bolt was not enjoying watching Manchester United.

Slow slow slow slow slow — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) September 26, 2020

Then launched his own footwear range.