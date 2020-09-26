Menu

Moo-ving Day at the Irish Open and Bolt’s new shoes – Saturday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

There were questions about social distancing at the Irish Open, while Usain Bolt launched his own footwear range.

Justin Harding playing in the Irish Open at Galgorm Castle

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 26.

Football

Marcus Rashford sent Ben White for two hotdogs.

Harry Maguire was happy to win away.

Everton are doing well.

Cristiano Ronaldo was reading.

Reading time! ? Living and learning! ???

Inter Miami had a new fan.

Cricket

Joe Root was out on the course.

?️‍♂️?

The England boys are loving the IPL.

England Women had support from This Morning.

Wise words from Virat Kohli.

Jofra Archer was enjoying Dubai.

Desert sunsets ?

You’ve got to laugh.

Tennis

Wimbledon paid tribute to Serena Williams on her 39th birthday.

Heather Watson took on Andy Murray’s wrap challenge.

Boxing

Joseph Parker is waiting.

Revenge or repeat?

Golf

Questions over social distancing among the Irish Open spectators.

Athletics

Usain Bolt was not enjoying watching Manchester United.

Then launched his own footwear range.

UK & international sports

