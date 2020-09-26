Advertising
Moo-ving Day at the Irish Open and Bolt’s new shoes – Saturday’s sporting social
There were questions about social distancing at the Irish Open, while Usain Bolt launched his own footwear range.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 26.
Football
Marcus Rashford sent Ben White for two hotdogs.
Harry Maguire was happy to win away.
Everton are doing well.
Cristiano Ronaldo was reading.
Inter Miami had a new fan.
Cricket
Joe Root was out on the course.
The England boys are loving the IPL.
England Women had support from This Morning.
Wise words from Virat Kohli.
Jofra Archer was enjoying Dubai.
You’ve got to laugh.
Tennis
Wimbledon paid tribute to Serena Williams on her 39th birthday.
Heather Watson took on Andy Murray’s wrap challenge.
Boxing
Joseph Parker is waiting.
Revenge or repeat?
Golf
Questions over social distancing among the Irish Open spectators.
Athletics
Usain Bolt was not enjoying watching Manchester United.
Then launched his own footwear range.
