Lionel Messi: Luis Suarez deserved better after being ‘kicked out’ of Barca

Published:

Suarez enjoyed huge success during a six-year spell at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi, right, is set to face Luis Suarez in LaLiga this season after Barcelona agreed for the forward to join rivals Atletico Madrid

Lionel Messi says nothing at Barcelona surprises him anymore with the captain adamant Luis Suarez has been “kicked out” of the club.

On Wednesday it was announced Atletico Madrid had reached an agreement with their LaLiga rivals to sign the 33-year-old.

Ex-Liverpool striker Suarez scored 198 goals in 283 appearances for Barca following a £74million move in 2014, but does not figure in the plans of new head coach Ronald Koeman, who replaced Quique Setien in August.

Ya me venía haciendo la idea pero hoy entré al vestuario y me cayó la ficha de verdad. Que difícil va a ser no seguir compartiendo el día a día con vos, tanto en las canchas como afuera. Los vamos a extrañar muchísimo. Fueron muchos años, muchos mates, comidas, cenas… Muchas cosas que nunca se van a olvidar, todos los días juntos. Va a ser raro verte con otra camiseta y mucho más enfrentarte. Te merecías que te despidan como lo que sos: uno de los jugadores más importantes de la historia del club, consiguiendo cosas importantes tanto en lo grupal como individualmente. Y no que te echen como lo hicieron. Pero la verdad que a esta altura ya no me sorprende nada. Te deseo todo lo mejor en este nuevo desafío. Te quiero mucho, los quiero mucho. Hasta pronto, amigo.

“It will be strange to see you with another shirt and much more to face you,” Messi said on Instagram.

“You deserved the goodbye for what you are: one of the most important players in the club’s history, achieving important things both as a group and individually.

“And not to get kicked out like they did. But the truth is that at this point nothing surprises me. I wish you all the best in this new challenge. I love you very much.”

Lionel Messi (left) and Luis Suarez developed a strong bond during their six years together at Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)

Messi had informed Barcelona earlier this summer he wished to active a clause in his contract to leave on a free transfer, but has decided to remain at the Nou Camp for the season and will captain the side for a third consecutive campaign.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

