LA Lakers one win from NBA final spot

The Los Angeles Lakers moved to within one win of their first NBA final appearance in a decade with a thrilling 114-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

LA’s big guns Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined to contribute 60 points – 34 and 26 respectively – to help put the Lakers up 3-1 in their seven-game Western Conference final series.

Davis helped the Lakers blast out of the gates with his early shooting while James had a telling impact defensively, repeatedly nullifying Denver’s big threat Jamal Murray and forcing him into some late misses as the Nuggets tried to rally.

LA led 87-84 at the last break, before holding on with a 27-24 last quarter.

James had nine rebounds and eight assists, Dwight Howard had 12 points and 11 boards, while Rajon Rondo tipped in 11 points and seven assists.

Murray had 32 points and eight assists for Denver, while Jerami Grant took 17 points and Nikola Jokic had 16.

The Nuggets have already created history this post-season by twice coming back from 3-1 deficits.

They will have the chance to start another such recovery in game five on Saturday.