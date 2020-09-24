Leyton Orient’s League Two clash at Walsall called off after Covid-19 outbreak

Leyton Orient’s Sky Bet League Two game with Walsall on Saturday has been called off due to an outbreak of coronavirus at the London club.

A number of the Orient squad tested positive for the virus ahead of their planned Carabao Cup game with Tottenham on Tuesday – tests which were paid for by the Premier League club.

That game did not go ahead as planned and the English Football League has now announced that Orient’s trip to the Saddlers at the weekend will also not be played.

? Due to the Covid-19 cases in the squad, Saturday's trip to Walsall has been postponed. Read more, from the EFL statement on the #LOFC website.#OnlyOneOrient — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) September 24, 2020

An EFL statement read: “This weekend’s Sky Bet League Two fixture between Walsall and Leyton Orient has been suspended and will not take place on Saturday as scheduled.

“Due to the number of positive cases of COVID-19 within the Leyton Orient squad and the requirement for players and staff to subsequently self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance, the club has advised the EFL it considers it is unable to safely fulfil this weekend’s fixture.

“The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations.

“A revised date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course.”

Orient were due to travel to the Banks’s Stadium but that will no longer happen (Mike Egerton/PA)

A decision on the outcome of the League Cup tie with Spurs is also expected soon.

The game was called off just two hours before kick-off on Tuesday and Orient and the EFL discussed the implications.

Orient pushed for the game to be replayed, but competition rules and Spurs’ packed calendar means they are likely to have to forfeit the tie