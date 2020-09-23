Wales to play rescheduled Six Nations game against Scotland in Llanelli

Wales will play their rescheduled Guinness Six Nations game against Scotland at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli on October 31.

The venue will also stage Wales’ Autumn Nations Cup appointment with Georgia three weeks later, the Welsh Rugby Union announced.

But the destination for Wales’ “home” Nations Cup clash against England in November has still to be decided.

The WRU said it “still has options in place” to play England on November 28 and a December 5 Nations Cup play-off Test in London “in order to maximise potential revenue.”

Possible venues are thought to include the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

No games this year can be played at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff as it is in use as a hospital because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the WRU has not ruled out taking two of its autumn fixtures on the road if future Government health and safety guidance allows for supporters.

The Scotland Six Nations fixture was postponed in March, and is one of four matches in this year’s tournament still to be played.

WRU chief executive Steve Phillips said: “We have taken the call to play our first two home matches this autumn in Wales.

“Given how vital Wales games are to the funding of our sport, it was only right that every option was explored.

“Obviously, more important than that is the health of supporters, players and the nation as a whole and so, while making contingency plans, we have of course been conscious of following government advice closely every step of the way.

“We anticipate the two (Llanelli) games will take place behind closed doors. However, if the ‘big picture’ changes, we would be open to exploring whether either game could serve as a test event for crowds.

“We hope that supporters will understand that we are duty-bound to continue to explore all options before making a final call with respect to England and the Autumn Nations Cup final match.

“We are hopeful that it will be deemed safe for at least some, perhaps socially-distanced and restricted, crowds to attend these matches, and also remain open to the prospect of using the Parc y Scarlets fixtures as test events with limited attendances if possible.”