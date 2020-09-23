Stevenage’s Burger King sponsorship explained – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 23.

Football

Genius.

What a whopper of a campaign this was! ?? @BurgerKing pic.twitter.com/1qJkf1Gwxc — Stevenage FC ?⚪ (@StevenageFC) September 23, 2020

Jose Mourinho marked his 20-year career anniversary.

A brilliant gesture from the Portuguese.

The heart-warming exchange between Jose Mourinho and a Macedonian journalist #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/mp8CKfRmzF — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) September 23, 2020

Marcus Rashford showed off his ‘goal of the season’ trophy.

Nice one to add to the cabinet, thank you everyone ♥️ pic.twitter.com/bUUkIOIF6b — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 23, 2020

He also continued his campaign to end child food poverty.

It was good to talk @halfon4harlowMP thank you for taking the time. https://t.co/agKHDzdvLW — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 23, 2020

More determined than ever, thank you for your kind words @SadiqKhan ? #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY pic.twitter.com/Fzv401ipVh — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 23, 2020

Neymar got involved in the Everton player of the year award.

Today is a very special day for me. Receiving the best player of the season award playing by one of the most traditional clubs in Europe, and from the hands of a guy who is my childhood idol, but who also became a team mate and a friend that the football gave me is kinda surreal. — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) September 23, 2020

Harry Kane reacted to Tottenham fans’ generosity.

Roy has still got it! What a pass.

Wolves unveiled their new big-money signing.

Arsenal took a trip down memory lane.

Becks paraded his aftershave.

Xavi Alonso was loving his new trainers.

YEBOAHHHH!

? "Even by his standards… breathtakingly brilliant!" pic.twitter.com/gB7yQXoRwG — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 23, 2020

The former England goalkeeper is ready.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois put in the work.

As did PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Rowing

Sir Matthew Pinsent, Sir Steve Redgrave and James Cracknell reflected on the 20-year anniversary of their Sydney Olympics triumph.

Day started with a grey run along the river. 20 years ago it started something like this. Happy 20th Anniversary gentlemen. @jamescracknell @SteveRedgrave5 Tim Foster Jurgen Grobler pic.twitter.com/qyLzVtqPl7 — Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) September 23, 2020

I have missed many anniversaries over the years but this one is the exception. 20 years ago Sydney 2000 happened and @matthewcpinsent, @jamescracknell, Tim, and I won our final race by a mile! That win resulted in my fifth Olympic Gold, and this video. https://t.co/OJt4LUl74C — Steve Redgrave (@SteveRedgrave5) September 23, 2020

Happy anniversary boys, only seems like y’day. 20yrs on & still learning about the human body. Just finished 5-day 100mile run. No calories in just using fat reserves. Not recommended for high perf sport, last 5 days have shown that calories in v calories out is wrong approach. pic.twitter.com/Clbs9ihNmK — James Cracknell (@jamescracknell) September 23, 2020

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was feeling chuffed.

That’s a happy smile and my smile was like this yesterday and also this morning. To hear so many of you loved our documentary is so cool! We loved making it and we probably need to make more in India, with how amazingly kind you’ve all been! THANK YOU ??! ?? pic.twitter.com/jk1jmD3Fey — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) September 23, 2020

Andrew Flintoff spoke about his upcoming documentary.

Discussing this with the brilliant @TherealNihal on @bbc5live today around 3pm ?? https://t.co/M1K4HFPakc — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) September 23, 2020

Virat Kohli is ready.

Jofra Archer felt the love.

Jonny Bairstow is loving the IPL.

What a catch!

What a catch! ? Spectacular take down the legside by @EssexCricket's Adam Wheater! Watch it LIVE ? https://t.co/G7RUPhOThj pic.twitter.com/UT4Ui6mBW2 — County Championship (@CountyChamp) September 23, 2020

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios’ challenge was accepted by Andy Murray.

Things you love to see.

Recovery is key.

Bubble life.

The players are arriving in Paris.

i’m back in my favorite city in the world? pic.twitter.com/HpEqILucsU — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 23, 2020

Jamie Murray is going to be hard to beat at the French Open.

Boxing

Sarcasm?

Tyson Fury (Instagram Story)

Dereck Chisora against Oleksandr Usyk is on.

Halloween is sorted.

The fun and games are over… It's ??? on October 31 ? #UsykChisora pic.twitter.com/JUHEMGybPs — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 23, 2020

The Hitman showed off his back tattoo.

The new normal.

Athletics

Dame Kelly Holmes marked National Fitness Day.

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill was celebrating her daughter’s third birthday.

Golf

Luke Donald returned to the scene of arguably Europe’s greatest Ryder Cup victory.

Tiger Woods was excited to be opening his first public golf course.

Thank you @JustinThomas34, @JustinRose99 & @McIlroyRory for playing in the #PaynesValleyCup and to Johnny Morris for making this possible. I've been excited to open my first public golf course at @golfbigcedar with @tgrdesignbytw and you all made it even that much more special. pic.twitter.com/7GELZy8Jvg — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 23, 2020

Cycling

Chris Froome was on his bike.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was recognised by TIME.

?✊ @LewisHamilton has been named in @TIME’s list of the ? most influential people of 2020! We’re proud of you, LH. ??? pic.twitter.com/rkGlvf5FEM — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) September 23, 2020

Red Bull sent a reminder than they would be once again missing fans at the circuit ahead of this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix, hours before Formula One confirmed that 30,000 fans were expected for the race.

One thing that we are definitely missing this season ?? #ChargeOn ? pic.twitter.com/OJjVE4NRBI — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) September 23, 2020

Rugby League

Great to see.