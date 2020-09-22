Menu

Advertising

Tammy Abraham humbled by inspiring five-year-old – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Here, we look at some of the best examples from September 22.

Tammy Abraham was feeling humbled

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 22.

Football

Tammy Abraham was feeling humbled.

Liverpool looked back on Robbie Fowler’s debut goal.

Arsenal reminded fans of the bit of transfer business they completed on Monday night.

Advertising

Zlatan Ibrahimovic as humble as ever.

Mesut Ozil was feeling positive.

Advertising

Cricket

Ben Stokes was feeling energised.

Surrey looked forward to the clash of the Currans.

Sam Billings was teasing Stuart Broad about his FIFA skills.

Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki needed some tech support.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was spotting his brother Tommy on the rowing machine, whether the Love Island star wanted help or not.

Anthony Joshua was fighting fit.

Formula One

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was challenged.

Rugby union

James Haskell has an autobiography coming out.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas was also plugging his new book.

Athletics

Perri Shakes-Drayton was feeling wheely good.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News