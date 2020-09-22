Advertising
Tammy Abraham humbled by inspiring five-year-old – Tuesday’s sporting social
Here, we look at some of the best examples from September 22.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Football
Tammy Abraham was feeling humbled.
Liverpool looked back on Robbie Fowler’s debut goal.
Arsenal reminded fans of the bit of transfer business they completed on Monday night.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic as humble as ever.
Mesut Ozil was feeling positive.
Cricket
Ben Stokes was feeling energised.
Surrey looked forward to the clash of the Currans.
Sam Billings was teasing Stuart Broad about his FIFA skills.
Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki needed some tech support.
Boxing
Tyson Fury was spotting his brother Tommy on the rowing machine, whether the Love Island star wanted help or not.
Anthony Joshua was fighting fit.
Formula One
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was challenged.
Rugby union
James Haskell has an autobiography coming out.
Cycling
Geraint Thomas was also plugging his new book.
Athletics
Perri Shakes-Drayton was feeling wheely good.
