Return of fans to English sporting venues on hold, Boris Johnson confirms

The planned return of spectators to sports venues in England from October 1 could be on hold for six months due to fears over a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a range of restrictions in the House of Commons on Tuesday lunchtime, including those related to mass gatherings.

“We have to acknowledge that the spread of the virus is now affecting our ability to reopen business conferences, exhibitions and large sporting events,” he said.

He said the measures being announced on Tuesday would remain in place for “perhaps six months”.

Spectators had been set to return from the start of next month on a socially distanced basis, with capacities set to be limited to between 25 and 35 per cent.

Shrewsbury Town took part in a trial event on Saturday, with 1,000 fans at the Meadow to see Salop lose 2-1 to Northampton.

The news is a devastating blow to sports clubs across the country, many of whom rely heavily on match-day revenue for survival, and there have already been calls from sports governing bodies for the government to provide emergency funding.

The EFL has estimated its clubs will lose a collective £200million without fans in stadiums for the whole of the 2020-21 season.

Pilot events set to go ahead in rugby union have also been cancelled.

Bath Rugby v Gloucester Rugby to be played behind closed doors tonight https://t.co/rhPaowDCRA — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) September 22, 2020

Each event had already been capped at 1,000 capacity, but will now take place behind closed doors on government advice.

Premiership Rugby confirmed this affected the match between Bath and Gloucester on Tuesday night, and Bristol against Leicester next week.

Major sporting events in the UK, including Premier League football, English international cricket and two Formula One races at Silverstone, have been held behind closed doors over the summer, with sport suspended completely during the lockdown period from March through to the start of June.