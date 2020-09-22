Leicester can learn from last season’s Carabao Cup heartbreak – Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester will be better for the experience of losing in the Carabao Cup semi-finals last season as they prepare to start a new campaign with the visit of Arsenal.

Penalties loomed in their last four tussle against Aston Villa in January as it seemed the sides would not be split across two legs but Trezeguet’s stoppage-time goal eliminated the Foxes.

As he prepares to make a raft of changes from the side that defeated Burnley in the Premier League earlier this week for the third-round meeting against the Gunners, Rodgers hopes the lesson has been learned.

“I think that was disappointing for us because I thought over the two games we were the better team but we didn’t qualify, so that was a competition that hurt us last year,” he said in quotes on the club’s website.

“But you have to feel that pain in order to improve and progress, so it’s a game that we’ll give everything (in) to get into the next round.

“Because of the limited number of games that we’ve had and training time we’ve had, I’m going to have to make a number of changes.

“We’re going to rely on the squad this year and I need to get some players some game time and up to speed. The idea will be to go out and win the game and we’ll put a team out to do that.”

Whoever progresses at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night takes on the winners of Lincoln-Liverpool.

“I think, however you want to progress, you have to play, you know, Championship teams, League One teams, it doesn’t matter,” Rodgers added.

“You just have to play who’s in front of you. So, yes, we’ll look forward to the game.”