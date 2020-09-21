Menu

Advertising

Tottenham to donate match-worn shirts to Justin Edinburgh Foundation

UK & international sports | Published:

Spurs and another of Edinburgh’s former club’s, Leyton Orient, meet on Tuesday.

Justin Edinburgh was a popular figure at Tottenham

Tottenham will auction their signed match shirts from Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game with Leyton Orient, with proceeds being donated to the JE3 Foundation, set up in the memory of Justin Edinburgh.

Edinburgh died last June from a heart attack aged only 49, a month after managing Orient back into the Football League.

He played 276 times for Spurs between 1990 and 2000 and won the FA Cup and League Cup, so Tuesday’s third-round encounter promises to be an emotional night.

Edinburgh was only 49 when he suffered a cardiac arrest last year
Edinburgh was only 49 when he suffered a cardiac arrest last year (David Mirzoeff/PA)

The JE3 Foundation was set up by Edinburgh’s son Charlie aiming to support heart charities and to campaign for legislative change – Justin’s Law – to make it compulsory for all health, fitness and sports facilities to be equipped with a Public Access Defibrillator (PAD).

Charlie Edinburgh said: “This is another first-class touch from a wonderful football club.

“The support we have received and continue to receive from Tottenham Hotspur fills us with pride as a family at just how much Dad meant to the club and its supporters.

“The funds raised from the shirt auction will go a long way to assisting the JE3 foundation in raising awareness around CPR and use of defibrillators, contributing towards our campaigning for ‘Justin’s Law’.

“The JE3 Foundation and the Edinburgh family once again sincerely thank all those who continue to support us.”

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News