Goals flowed in the Premier League with Everton, Leeds, Tottenham and Leicester prolific on their way to high-scoring victories while some supporters were able to attend matches in the English Football League.

There were wins for Arsenal and Liverpool, but Manchester United were left stunned after a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Off the pitch, there was excitement at Spurs as Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale completed a return on a season-long loan while Premier League champions Liverpool secured the services of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

Further down the football pyramid, Norwich fans saw their side fight back to draw at home to Preston with a crowd of 1,000 recorded as part of seven EFL test events.

Spectators were present at other sporting events too, such as the PDC World Series of Darts Finals in Salzburg and the Italian Open.

The Tour de France and US Open culminated while rugby union clubs were in European action with English teams recording some famous victories.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Bryson DeChambeau won the US Open after a brilliant performance at Winged Foot (John Minchillo/AP)

Advertising

Wilfried Zaha scored twice for Crystal Palace at his old club Manchester United to inspire a second straight win for his boyhood side at Old Trafford (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Matheus Pereira netted for West Brom at Everton but it was a mere consolation in a 5-2 defeat with boss Slaven Bilic sent off at half-time and defender Kieran Gibbs shown a red card in the first half (Alex Livesey/PA)

Leeds United won their first Premier League game in 16 years but were made to work for it in a seven-goal thriller with Fulham (Oli Scarff/PA)

Premier League players continue to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement (Will Oliver/PA)

Advertising

It was a day to remember for Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, left, at Southampton after he scored four times, with all four assisted by Harry Kane, who grabbed the other goal in Spurs’ 5-2 success (Justin Tallis/PA)

The only sour note for Brighton at Newcastle was the red card shown to Yves Bissouma (front) after he kicked Newcastle’s Jamal Lewis in the face during the Seagulls 3-0 win at St James’ Park (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara, right, made a positive impression on his Premier League debut at Chelsea (Matt Dunham/PA)

Leicester went top of the Premier League table with a 4-2 win at home to Burnley late on Sunday evening (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Norwich fans were back in Carrow Road to watch their Sky Bet Championship fixture with Preston as part of seven pilot events in the English Football League this weekend (Nigel French/PA)

A crowd of 1,000 watched Novak Djokovic secure a spot in the final of the Italian Open, but Rafael Nadal was dumped out of the tournament in the quarter-final stage (Alfredo Falcone/AP/PA)

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar was a surprise winner of the Tour de France (Thibault Camus/AP/PA)

Saracens remain on course to defend their Heineken Champions Cup title after a win against the odds at Leinster (Niall Carson/PA)

Exeter are the second English side in the semi-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup after they beat Gallagher Premiership rivals Northampton (David Davies/PA)

Gareth Bale completed a season-long loan move to old club Tottenham from Real Madrid this weekend and was welcomed to the club’s training ground in Enfield by a large number of Spurs fans (Frank Augstein/AP/PA)