David Moyes under pressure ahead of Hull clash – Carabao Cup talking points

The Carabao Cup continues with third-round action as teams look to progress to the last 16.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points ahead of the midweek fixtures.

Hatters ready to send United fans mad

Will Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer get a response from his team? (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left less than impressed by his side’s lacklustre opening to their Premier League campaign which saw Crystal Palace run out 3-1 winners at Old Trafford. The United boss is likely to freshen up the side for the trip to Kenilworth Road, where Mason Greenwood could lead the attack. By contrast, Luton have won all of their four games so far, having already dumped Norwich and Reading out of the cup. A home win over Derby on Saturday left Nathan Jones’ men sitting third in the Sky Bet Championship table – and provided the perfect preparation as they aim to capitalise on United’s poor start.

Can O’s earn their Spurs?

After slating his team following defeat by Everton in their opening Premier League game, Jose Mourinho got the required response with back-to-back wins as their Europa League qualifying victory in Bulgaria was followed by a 5-2 success at Southampton. Four-goal hero Son Heung-min and England captain Harry Kane – who had a loan spell with the O’s earlier in his career and is sponsoring their shirts this season – could feature against the League Two outfit, while Dele Alli may be given a chance. Whatever side Spurs send out, though, should expect a tough game from Ross Embleton’s men, who scored twice late on to secure a point at home to Mansfield on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten start. It will also be an emotional occasion for all involved, with Spurs set to help in fund-raising for the foundation set up in memory of Justin Edinburgh.

Advertising

Moyes under pressure

West Ham boss David Moyes has seen his team open the new Premier League campaign with successive defeats (Michael Regan/PA)

West Ham manager David Moyes was left cursing his side’s bad luck after Arsenal edged a tight encounter 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday with a late goal from Eddie Nketiah. The Hammers were certainly improved from the opening Premier League home defeat by Newcastle. Moyes, however, will be all too aware they cannot allow focus to slip against Hull, who have started life in League One with successive wins and will be confident after knocking Leeds out on penalties in the last round. Jarrod Bowen could lead the West Ham attack against his former club, while Frenchman Sebastian Haller will be hoping to add to the brace he scored in the 3-0 win over Charlton last week.

Cod Army to make it sticky for Toffees

Advertising

Everton’s new-look side have caught the eye with two wins out of two from their opening Premier League matches. Carlo Ancelotti looks set to rotate the squad as he did for the 3-0 win over Salford in the last round, so James Rodriguez, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who bagged a hat-trick in Saturday’s 5-2 win over West Brom, are not expected to be involved for the trip up the coast to Highbury Stadium. Joey Barton’s side had built some momentum with a winning run in the cup before suffering a first League One defeat at Peterborough, who scored twice in stoppage time. Fleetwood will be out to disrupt the Toffees’ game plan and Ancelotti’s men should not expect a nice evening stroll at the seaside.

Imps out to turn up heat on champions

The Premier League champions may have bigger targets this season than the Carabao Cup, but no matter which Liverpool XI boss Jurgen Klopp sends out at Sincil Bank on Thursday night, Lincoln manager Michael Appleton will have his team raring to go. Forward Rhian Brewster and midfielder Curtis Jones will be among the young Liverpool players out to make an impact, but the Imps will be no pushovers. Appleton’s well-drilled side romped to a 5-0 win at Bradford in the last round, and followed that up with a second straight League One win.