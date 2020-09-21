Menu

Advertising

Aguero on comeback trail, end of an era for Bell – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Sergio Aguero has been battling a knee injury, while Ian Bell has been clearing out his locker at Warwickshire.

Manchester City v Burnley – Premier League – Etihad Stadium

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 21.

Football

The Blades will never forget last season’s goal-line technology incident at Villa Park.

Didi Hamann saw the funny side.

Skills.

Advertising

Hector Bellerin was back in fashion.

Sergio Aguero was on the comeback trail

Advertising

The Peterborough chairman praised Liverpool.

Patrice Evra was getting stuff off his chest.

Harry Redknapp rolled back the years.

View this post on Instagram

Back in the day with Sarn…Special times❤️

A post shared by Harry Redknapp (@harryredknapp) on

Do you agree with the former England keeper?

Cricket

Universe Boss celebrated his birthday by releasing ‘Living Di Life’.

Sachin Tendulkar and Kevin Pietersen wished Chris Gayle well.

They have to pass the time somehow.

Joe Root waved off summer.

End of an era for Ian Bell.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic loved his painting.

Darts

The best in the world?

Glen Durrant headed for Teesside after another solid tournament showing.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News