US Open day three: Matthew Wolff stalks win in tournament debut

America’s Matthew Wolff has a historic victory in his sights after a stunning

performance on his US Open debut at Winged Foot.

Wolff began the day four shots off the lead but compiled a brilliant third-round 65 to finish five under par and two strokes ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, with former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen the only other player in red figures on one under.

Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English and Xander Schauffele share fourth place on level par, with Rory McIlroy a shot further back following a 68.

Halfway leader Patrick Reed was alongside Wolff after nine holes, but the

former Masters champion collapsed to a 77 after an inward half of 43.

Tweet of the day

How long before one of De Chambeau’s playing partners tells him to STFU? Running commentary on every shot but wants privacy on the course. What??? Have your cake and eat it. I don’t think so. — Tony Johnstone (@TonyJohnstone56) September 19, 2020

Former player and TV commentator Tony Johnstone was among those not impressed by DeChambeau’s on-course behaviour.

Quote of the day

Great quote from @Paul_Casey earlier after his 69: " I'm glad I finally got one off of Winged Foot. It takes its pound of flesh every single time you seem to play this golfcourse, so I feel like I got an ounce or two of my own flesh back." — Phil Casey (@pcaseysafc) September 19, 2020

Paul Casey was five over par after seven holes, but birdied the ninth and stormed home in 30 to shoot an unlikely 69.

Shot of the day

Schauffele left himself in a horrible spot on the 15th, but produced a brilliant shot to save par.

Round of the day

An easy choice as Wolff raced to the turn in 30 on his way to a superb 65, equalling the lowest score of the week.

Statistic of the day

Collin Morikawa won in his 2nd career major start. Matthew Wolff trying to do the same thing. That isn't a normal occurrence. Average career major starts made by 1st time major winners, 2000-2019: 22.0. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) September 19, 2020

Six weeks after finishing fourth in the US PGA Championship, Wolff can follow Collin Morikawa in winning a major title at just the second attempt.

Easiest hole

The par-five ninth was the easiest hole for the third day running, playing to an average of 4.613 after yielding two eagles and 25 birdies.

Toughest hole

For the first time the 214-yard third hole was the toughest, playing to an average of 3.581 and giving up just one birdie. There were 33 bogeys and two double bogeys.

On the up

The prospects of a second straight major victory for a player in their 20s. The 23-year-old Morikawa won the US PGA, while Wolff is just 21.

On the slide

Reed’s chances of a second major title after the former Masters champion slumped to a third round of 77 to fall eight shots off the pace.