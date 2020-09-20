Son Heung-min and Harry Kane star as Spurs hammer Saints

Son Heung-min netted four goals as Tottenham secured their first Premier League victory of the season as they came from behind to win 5-2 at Southampton.

England skipper Harry Kane assisted all four goals before adding one of his own at the end.

Spurs fell behind to a Danny Ings goal, before Son starred.

The South Korean equalised just before half-time and then scored three after the break to claim his first Premier League hat-trick, with Kane getting on the scoresheet in the final 10 minutes.

A brace from Sadio Mane sealed Liverpool’s 2-0 victory at Chelsea after Andreas Christensen’s red card and Kepa Arrizabalaga’s howler.

Mane struck his first league goals of the season at Stamford Bridge as Liverpool capitalised on defender Christensen’s dismissal, easing their way to victory and handing a debut to new signing Thiago Alcantara.

Kepa then took too much time on the ball under pressure from Mane, who blocked his clearance before tapping into the empty net.

Jorginho’s saved penalty further frustrated Frank Lampard, who has spent more than £200million this summer.

? Sadiooooo Mane ? Big goals ⚽️? pic.twitter.com/DuVln2IRPM — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 20, 2020

Elsewhere, Brighton secured their first win of the season with a comfortable victory at Newcastle.

Tariq Lamptey starred as Graham Potter’s men raced into a 2-0 lead courtesy of Neal Maupay’s double inside the opening seven minutes before Aaron Connolly wrapped up a comprehensive 3-0 win despite a late red card for Yves Bissouma.

Leicester sent out a warning to their Premier League rivals, moving top of the table with a 4-2 win over Burnley at the King Power Stadium.

Chris Wood fired Burnley in front early on before Harvey Barnes’ strike and Erik Pieters’ own goal turned the game on its head.

James Justin and Jimmy Dunne traded goals before Dennis Praet made sure of the win 11 minutes from time.