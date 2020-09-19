You only sing while you’re watching! Fans just can’t get enough at trial matches

The first steps towards readmitting supporters to professional matches in England were taken on Saturday as seven EFL fixtures took part in a pilot scheme, with crowds of up to 1,000 permitted.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from those games.

Fans were socially distanced at Bloomfield Road, where Blackpool beat Swindon in League One (Tim Markland)

Norwich supporters returned to Carrow Road for the visit of Preston in the Championship (Nigel French/PA)

Middlesbrough supporters were pleased to be back at the Riverside Stadium (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Supporters queued sensibly outside The Valley, where Charlton took on Doncaster (Steven Paston/PA)

Middlesbrough were rewarded with a late Marcus Browne equaliser against Bournemouth at the Riverside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Spectators at Forest Green had their temperatures checked before admission to the League Two game against Bradford (Jacob King/PA)

Carlisle beat Southend 2-0 in their League Two pilot match (Richard Sellers/PA)

Those attending were reminded of the need to wear PPE and maintain safe social distances (Steven Paston/PA)

Safety warnings were clear on the concourses at The Valley (Steven Paston/PA)

Norwich manager Daniel Farke was pleased to see fans back (Nigel French/PA)

Preston’s Ryan Ledson sits on the pitch in front of fans at Carrow Road (Nigel French/PA)

A general view of supporters inside the Riverside Stadium (PA)

Carlisle fans on their seats at Brunton Park (Richard Sellers/PA)

Charlton fans had to wait to leave The Valley row by row in a controlled exit after their League One loss to Doncaster (Steven Paston/PA)