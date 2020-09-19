Fallon Sherrock blows big lead to lose in front of 1,000 crowd in Salzburg

Fallon Sherrock threw away a 5-1 lead to lose 6-5 to Canadian Jeff Smith as 1,000 fans were there to see the opening night of the PDC World Series of Darts Finals in Salzburg.

Sherrock began in hot form in the first-round tie, but four missed match darts across two legs cost her dearly as Smith took five straight legs, including a 109 checkout to take the thrilling decider.

“I feel like I should have lost that game, but I’m still here,” Smith told the PDC official website.

“To be honest I was the second best player in the match.”

Steve Beaton downed Simon Whitlock in another last-leg thriller, while Glen Durrant fought back to claim a comfortable 6-3 victory over Dimitri Van Den Bergh.

Joe Cullen was routed 6-0 by Vincent Van Der Voort, Dave Chisnall lost 6-2 to Cody Harris, Ian White went down 6-5 to Damon Heta, and Harry Ward lost 6-2 to Darius Labanauskas.