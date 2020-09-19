Champions Celtic take over at the top after bouncing back to beat Livingston

Champions Celtic moved top of the Scottish Premiership as they came from behind to beat Livingston 3-2 at Parkhead.

Neil Lennon’s side were stung on 17 minutes as Jason Holt struck from the penalty spot after a handball by Kristoffer Ajer but they quickly turned the game around.

Callum McGregor levelled within three minutes after a powerful run and shot and Ryan Christie put the hosts ahead with a close-range finish soon after.

Callum McGregor struck the Celtic equaliser (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Albian Ajeti extended the Bhoys’ advantage with his fourth goal in seven appearances early in the second half and, although Julien Serrano gave the visitors late hope with a fine strike, they held on.

Lawrence Shankland and Adrian Sporle were on target as Dundee United saw off 10-man St Mirren 2-1 to claim their first home win of the season.

Shankland opened the scoring against the run of play with a superb volley on 33 minutes and Sporle doubled the lead with a ferocious strike seven minutes into the second half.

The Buddies’ task became all the harder after Richard Tait was sent off for a reckless challenge on the hour. Dylan Connolly did pull one back but United were not to be denied.

FULL TIME | UNITED 2-1 ST MIRREN A goal-scoring return to the starting line-up from Shankland & Sporle bag us three big points at home. #DUFCLive pic.twitter.com/HGMrb2x4cX — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 19, 2020

Iain Vigurs struck from a free-kick as fifth-placed Ross County got back to winning ways with a 1-0 success at St Johnstone.

Vigurs saw his ball into the box from the right curl straight into the goal, deceiving goalkeeper Elliot Parish, after 42 minutes.

St Johnstone went close to an equaliser when Scott Tanser hit the bar just before the hour.

Kilmarnock overcame the sending off of Eamonn Brophy to claim a 2-1 victory over under-strength Hamilton at Rugby Park.

? Nicke Kabamba pounces on Gary Dicker's parried effort to score! ? Killie 2-1 Accies ? pic.twitter.com/KBWgCBQUQH — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) September 19, 2020

Killie took an early lead through Greg Kiltie but were pegged back by Hakeem Odofin before Brophy was dismissed for a late challenge on Scott McMann.

Accies, without a host of players due to injuries and positive Covid-19 tests, were unable to make their numerical advantage count and Nicke Kabamba grabbed Killie’s winner on the rebound after Christopher Burke and Gary Dicker were denied.