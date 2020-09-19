Advertising
Bale’s back and Werner joins Common Goal – Saturday’s sporting social
The Welshman returns to Tottenham on loan – seven years after leaving the club to join Real Madrid.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 19.
Football
Timo Werner joined Common Goal.
Three kits, one new signing.
Villa unveiled their latest arrival.
A landmark day for Kieran Trippier.
Ray Parlour led Alan Brazil astray.
Crouchy was cringing.
Cristiano Ronaldo is ready.
Aaron Ramsey was showing off his Italian.
Gary Lineker joked.
Patrice Evra was suited and – sort of – booted for punditry duty.
Gjanni Alioski had a message for the Leeds fans.
James Milner was ready for Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea on Sunday.
#JotaSaturday
Gareth Bale was back at Spurs.
Boxing
Look out Usain Bolt!
Tony Bellew was signing the blues.
Dereck Chisora was just hanging around.
Josh Warrington found Leeds’ first home game in the Premier League in 16 years a little bit uncomfortable.
Cricket
What a venue.
KP is ready for the IPL.
Sam Billings swapped England for Kent and was loving it.
Mixed feelings for England Women skipper Heather Knight.
Joe Denly found a boat.
Darts
Fans returned to the darts.
And Super Chin can’t wait to play in front of them.
Rugby League
Luke Gale is up for the cup.
Golf
European Tour golfers were delighted to see Italian Matteo Manassero win for the first time since 2013.
