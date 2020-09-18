Advertising
Thiago bids farewell to Bayern Munich ahead of Liverpool move
The Spain international is expected to complete his move to Merseyside on Friday.
Thiago Alcantara has bid an emotional farewell to Bayern Munich as he closes in on a move to Liverpool.
The Spain international will have his medical on Merseyside on Friday and the PA news agency understands he will complete the formalities on a four-year deal, for an initial £20million fee, later in the day.
“I have made the most difficult decision of my sports career,” said the midfielder in a video posted on Twitter.
“I will close this chapter on this wonderful club where I have grown as a player for seven years. Triumphs, joy and also hard times.
“But what I am most proud of is that I arrived in Munich as a young man filled with dreams and now I will leave completely fulfilled with a club, a history and a culture.
“Here I learned to love a tradition that I am now saying goodbye to, but which I will never forget.
“I have experienced fantastic moments: in this city….with my Bavarian family who treated me so well and loved me every second.
“My decision is purely of a sporting nature. As a soccer player I want new challenges to develop myself further.
“Bavaria will always be my home. Thank you FC Bayern.”
