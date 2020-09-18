Serge Gnabry nets hat-trick as Bayern Munich hammer Schalke in season opener

Bayern Munich made a flying start to their Bundesliga title defence with an 8-0 victory over Schalke.

The Champions League winners did not miss Thiago Alcantara, who officially joined Liverpool on Friday, with Serge Gnabry scoring a hat-trick.

Bayern scored three times in the first half, with Gnabry netting the opener in the fourth minute, Leon Goretzka grabbing the second and Robert Lewandowski scoring the third from the penalty spot.

Gnabry got his second two minutes after the break before completing his hat-trick just before the hour mark.

Thomas Muller then got on the scoresheet and Leroy Sane marked his Bundesliga debut for the club with a goal, before Jamal Musiala finished off the scoring in the 81st minute.

In Ligue 1, Lyon made it one win from their opening four games after being held to a goalless draw at home by Nimes.