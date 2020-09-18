Norwich midfielder Marco Stiepermann ruled out of Preston clash

Marco Stiepermann has been ruled out of Norwich’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Preston.

The midfielder is battling a back injury and will not be available for the Canaries.

Grant Hanley has returned to training but the game on Saturday will come too soon. Josh Martin and Emi Buendia are set to feature.

Sam Byram will not be available again until the New Year. The full-back has been sidelined since February after undergoing surgery following a hamstring injury.

Daniel Johnson could make his first league start of the season when Preston travel to Carrow Road.

Johnson was a conspicuous absentee from Preston’s matchday squad last weekend as the Lilywhites started their Championship campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Swansea. But the midfielder came off the bench to score the winner in his side’s Carabao Cup win at Derby on Tuesday.

Tom Barkhuizen is pushing for a start after he also scored following his introduction as a second-half substitute in the midweek cup victory.

Striker Louis Moult remains unavailable as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury which has kept him out for a year.