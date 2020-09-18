Menu

Miami stage another comeback in five-point win over Boston

UK & international sports | Published:

The Heat were down by 13 points at the start of the second half.

Heat Celtics Basketball

The Miami Heat were again forced to stage a mammoth comeback in order to beat the Boston Celtics 106-101 as they took a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Just two days after overcoming a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to win game one, the Heat again found themselves with their backs against the wall after giving up a 13-point lead in the first half.

Behind a slam-dunk exhibition from Bam Adebayo, Miami exploded in the third quarter to ultimately outscore the Celtics 59-41 down the stretch.

Adebayo and Goran Dragic combined for 46 points for Miami while Duncan Robinson was a constant threat from deep as he finished with six threes.

Meanwhile Kemba Walker had a much-improved performance for Boston, picking up 23 points and seven rebounds to go along with 21 each from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

