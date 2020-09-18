Former Scotland forward Ross McCormack joins non-league Aldershot

Former Scotland international Ross McCormack will play his football in the Vanarama National League this season after signing for Aldershot.

The 34-year-old frontman, who began his career at Rangers and joined Fulham from Leeds for £11million in July 2014 before heading for Aston Villa for £12million two years later, has committed himself to the club for the 2020-21 campaign.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Aldershot Town are delighted to announce that Ross McCormack has agreed to commit to the club for the 2020-21 season!

“The former Scotland international has a very established career at Championship level, scoring lots of goals in a number of productive seasons for Cardiff City, Leeds United, Fulham and Aston Villa.

“Everyone at the club would like to welcome Ross on his commitment to the Shots for the 2020-21 season.”

McCormack, who has 13 senior caps, made just 24 appearances for Villa in a difficult three-year stay during which he was loaned out to Nottingham Forest, Australian clubs Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners and later Motherwell before leaving in June last year.

He said: “It wasn’t a hard decision to make to be honest (on joining the club), but now is the right time to come back and get going again in England.

“Having spoken to Tanns [former Motherwell team-mate Craig Tanner], the gaffer and speaking to the staff and the lads here, I feel like it’s right place to do it.”