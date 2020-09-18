David Moyes urges Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller ‘to make a difference’

David Moyes has challenged Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson to make a difference for West Ham this season.

The duo had to settle for a spot on the bench against Newcastle in the Premier League last weekend and may be named as substitutes again on Saturday at Arsenal.

Haller moved to London last summer for £45million and Anderson cost £36million in 2018, but both have failed to justify their price tag so far.

Goals for the pair in the midweek Carabao Cup success over Charlton has reignited hopes the attackers can flourish at the London Stadium, though, and Moyes is eager to get the best out of them.

He said: “I inherited both of them, both had big reputations and I think the games they have played everybody had the chance to see their performances.

“I’ve got to say the two of them are great to work with, the two of them are really good lads – I like them a lot.

“Felipe is a terrific lad, so is Seb but what I want them to be is terrific players every time they play and I want them to make a difference.

“They were bought by the club to make a difference, one to be a major goalscorer and one to be a major assist maker.

“I think both in midweek showed a little of that but you have to be doing that regularly and you have to be able to show it in the major games. Both have got a bit of competition to get in the team.”

Haller ended last season with seven goals but Moyes saw winger Michael Antonio step up when needed at the conclusion of the campaign and the former Nottingham Forest player top scored for the Hammers with 10 goals.

Anderson hit double figures in his debut term at the London Stadium, but struggled in his second and scored just once.

“Suddenly now we have got competition for Felipe’s place,” Moyes added.

“We’re looking for goals and assists from Felipe and to be fair he got a goal in midweek, so that was good.”

Moyes will face Mikel Arteta for the second time as a manager on Saturday and he talked up the job of his former player at Arsenal.

The pair worked together at Everton and, while delighted to see the Spaniard already taste success in the FA Cup and Community Shield, he warned the 37-year-old harder times will follow.

“I admired him as a player and I have certainly admired him in his start in management because he’s had such a good start with two cups,” Moyes said.

“But what he’ll find is as he goes on, is it becomes more difficult. The expectations rise.

“When you’re at big clubs, you’re expected to win every week and then you’re not only expected to win every week, you’re expected to play very well, then you’re expected to score lots and lots of goals every week.

“Whatever club you’re at, the level of pressure comes on, especially when you’re at the big clubs.

“It becomes a real higher level of intensity and pressure, but Mikel will have seen it working under Pep (Guardiola).

“Manchester City were under pressure to win all their games, play with a great style and win every competition they’re in, so he’ll have had a chance to see that.”