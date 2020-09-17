Jemma Reekie maintains 800m dominance in Rome

Jemma Reekie beat her training partner Laura Muir to surge to another 800 metres success at the Diamond League event in Rome.

Reekie rounded off a tactical battle with a winning sprint over the last 200 metres which saw her cross the line in one minute 59.76 seconds, ahead of Norway’s Hedda Hynne with Muir in third.

It was Reekie’s seventh sub-two minute 800m run of the year and maintained her dominance in the event, in which she has won all but one of her seven outings in 2020.

?? @JemmaReekie had never gone sub-two minutes for 800m before this year. In 2020, she's done it SEVEN times ? Reekie wins #RomeDL with 1:59.76, training partner @lauramuiruns finishing third in 2:00.49 ?? pic.twitter.com/K9rABHAVBS — Team GB (@TeamGB) September 17, 2020

Andrew Pozzi was another British winner on the night as he triumphed in the men’s 110 metres hurdles in a time of 13.15 seconds, just 0.01 off his personal best.

Meanwhile, Mondo Duplantis beat Sergey Bubka’s 26-year-old outdoor pole vault world record by clearing 6.15m at his second attempt.

Duplantis, who already holds the indoor world record of 6.18m, broke the mark with apparent ease to round off an unbeaten season in style.