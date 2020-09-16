Where Wales star earned his Spurs – Gareth Bale’s time at Tottenham in pictures

Gareth Bale could be set for a return to north London as his representatives are understood to be working on a deal to take the winger back to Tottenham.

The Welshman developed into one of the Premier League’s shining stars during his stint at Spurs before heading to Real Madrid seven years ago for a then world-record fee of £85.3million.

His early years at Tottenham were blighted by injuries and a lack of clarity over where he was best suited, while his first victory as a starter in the top flight came at the 23rd time of asking in January 2010.

Bale quickly kicked on as later that year he bagged a hat-trick against Inter Milan at San Siro, with Spurs losing 4-3 despite his efforts, while he was subsequently integral to a famous Tottenham win over the reigning European champions at White Hart Lane.

In his final season before moving to Spain, he scored 21 times in 33 top-flight appearances – the first time he had reached double figures – to collect a glut of individual honours.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at Bale’s time with Tottenham in pictures.

Bale bagged his first Tottenham goal in September 2007 but he would not experience his first win as a starter in the Premier League until January 2010 (Nick Potts/PA)

Bale struggled to make an initial impression at Tottenham, with injuries leading to his progress faltering (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bale, left, often found himself competing with Benoit Assou-Ekotto, right for a starting role (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bale gradually started to flourish on the domestic and European stage (Nick Potts/PA)

Bale elevated his status with a Champions League hat-trick at San Siro before playing a starring role in the return match against Inter Milan (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Having initially started out as a left-back at Tottenham, Bale realised his potential further up the flank (Nick Potts/PA)

Bale was indisputably Tottenham’s leading light in his final season in 2012-13 (Nick Potts/PA)