Huddersfield head coach Simon Woolford leaves club with immediate effect

Huddersfield head coach Simon Woolford has left the club with immediate effect, the Super League club have announced.

The Giants said two days ago that the 45-year-old Australian would not be offered a new contract when his current deal runs out at the end of the season and they have brought forward his departure.

Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Simon and I caught up today regarding the position and we both agreed this is best for both parties.”

The announcement comes on the eve of Huddersfield’s rearranged Super League match against Wakefield, for which assistant coach Luke Robinson will be in charge.

Thewlis added: “I would like to pay tribute to Simon for his professionalism and realisation of the situation once it was known he wasn’t seeking an extension and everyone here wishes him and his family every success in the future.

“He returns to Australia after just over two years experience here as head coach and am sure will have many suitors down under for his services.”