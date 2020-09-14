Yorkshire quartet miss Roses T20 clash amid coronavirus concerns

Yorkshire have pulled four players out of Monday night’s Vitality Blast match against Lancashire at Headingley due to concerns over coronavirus.

The North Group Roses game is scheduled for a 6.15pm start and Yorkshire announced on Twitter that the quartet, including David Willey and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, will not take part.

Yorkshire said: “Matthew Fisher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and David Willey have been withdrawn from tonight’s squad in accordance with COVID guidance.

“The club are awaiting results of a COVID test which will determine future availability.”

Yorkshire are bidding for their third Vitality Blast win of the season in a bid to keep their hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals alive.

Willey and Kohler-Cadmore have both captained the side in the competition this season, while Fisher (eight wickets), Willey and Poysden (both five) are the county’s three leading wicket-takers.

Lancashire are currently second in the table having lost only one of their first four matches.