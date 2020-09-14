US Open day 14: Dominic Thiem claims first slam title in five-set epic

The US Open ended in dramatic fashion as Dominic Thiem edged out good friend Alexander Zverev to win his first grand slam title.

Zverev led by two sets to love and served for the match in the fifth set but it was Thiem who won it 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6 (6) despite barely being able to walk.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the story of the final day of action at Flushing Meadows.

Picture of the day

Dominic Thiem lies exhausted and elated on the court (Seth Wenig/AP)

Tweet of the day

Stat of the day

Advertising

Dominic Thiem holds the US Open trophy (Seth Wenig/AP)

Thiem is the first man born in the 1990s to win a grand slam title. The previous 63 slam titles had all been won by men born in the 1980s.

Home support

Advertising

While the unique conditions have kept many people away from the tournament, the interactive video board on Arthur Ashe has allowed players to share special moments with family and friends at home.

That was the case for wheelchair star Jordanne Whiley, who could celebrate her doubles title with two-year-old son Jackson. She said: “It was really emotional to see Jackson as I’ve only seen him a few times over FaceTime and I’ve missed him so much.”

Roll of honour

Men’s singles: Dominic Thiem (Austria)

Women’s singles: Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Men’s doubles: Mate Pavic (Croatia) and Bruno Soares (Brazil)

Women’s doubles: Laura Siegemund (Germany) and Vera Zvonareva (Russia)

Wheelchair men’s singles: Shingo Kunieda (Japan)

Wheelchair women’s singles: Diede De Groot (Netherlands)

Wheelchair men’s doubles: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Red (GB)

Wheelchair women’s doubles: Yui Kamiji (Japan) and Jordanne Whiley (GB)

Wheelchair quad singles: Sam Schroder (Netherlands)

Wheelchair quad doubles: Dylan Alcott (Australia) and Andy Lapthorne (GB)