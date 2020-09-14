The Premier League was back with a bang this weekend as Liverpool launched their title defence with a thrilling 4-3 win against Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa’s newly-promoted Leeds helped serve up an opening-day treat at Anfield, where they were making their first top-flight appearance in 16 years.

Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Newcastle all secured opening wins on Saturday, while on Sunday, Leicester launched their 2020/21 campaign with victory at West Brom and Everton won at Tottenham for the first time since 2008.

Dominic Thiem secured his first Grand Slam title by beating Alexander Zverev in the US Open final in New York.

Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural Tuscan Grand Prix to move within a single triumph of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record and Tadej Pogacar won stage 15 of the Tour de France by edging out Primoz Roglic in a sprint finish.

England clinched an unlikely 24-run win against Australia, who collapsed from 144 for two to 207 all out at Old Trafford, to level the One-Day International series at 1-1.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Virgil van Dijk’s towering first-half header put Liverpool 2-1 ahead against Leeds (Paul Ellis/PA)

Leeds show their unity before kick-off at Anfield where they hit back to equalise three times before Salah’s late penalty winner (Shaun Botterill/PA)

The Premier League continues to show its support for the Black Lives Matter movement (Paul Ellis/PA)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores Arsenal’s third goal in his side’s 3-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage (Ben Stanstall/PA)

Jeff Hendrick, second right, scores Newcastle’s game-clinching second goal at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)

The goalposts are disinfected at half time during Crystal Palace’s home victory against Southampton (Alastair Grant/PA)

Wilfried Zaha, right, beats Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, left, to score the only goal of the game at Selhurst Park (Richard Heathcote/PA)

Jamie Vardy, right, scored twice from the penalty spot on Sunday in Leicester’s 3-0 win at newly-promoted West Brom (Rui Vieira/PA)

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, centre, sealed Everton’s first win at Tottenham since 2008 with this thumping header (Alex Pantling/PA)

Dominic Thiem celebrates after defeating Alexander Zverev in five sets to win the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)

England’s Jos Buttler stumps Australia’s Alex Carey to seal a 24-run win and level the One-Day International series at 1-1. The decider is at Old Trafford on Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bethany England, third left, scores Chelsea Women’s sixth goal in Sunday’s 9-0 win against Bristol City Women. Arsenal Women won 9-1 at 10-player West Ham Women on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

Lewis Hamilton takes the chequered flag at Sunday’s Tuscan Grand Prix to move to within one win of Michael Schumacher’s record and extend his lead in the standings (Claudio Giovannini/AP)

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar, right, edges out fellow Slovenian and yellow jersey holder Primoz Roglic in a sprint finish at the end of stage 15 at the Tour de France (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AP)

Magical, ridden by Seamus Heffernan, right, beats Ghaiyyath to win the Irish Champion Stakes at the Longines Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown (PA)