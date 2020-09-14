Menu

Dominic Thiem and Jofra Archer had reason to smile – Monday’s sporting social

Published:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was celebrating scoring the winner for Everton at Tottenham.

Jofra Archer had cause to celebrate

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 14.

Football

Busy day in store for Kammy.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang knows where the goal is.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is feeling good after his opening-day goal.

Tennis

Dominic Thiem felt his incredible comeback to win the US Open was a fitting way to claim his first major title.

Novak Djokovic, who made headlines for all the wrong reasons at the tournament, praised the respect the pair showed at the end.

Fine margins.

The great Rod Laver enjoyed the show.

Former Australian Open semi-finalist Nicolas Kiefer was impressed by the epic contest.

Simona Halep was reunited with her coach.

Cricket

Nutmeg!

Jos Buttler and Tom Curran are ready for the series decider with Australia after England’s bowlers excelled on Sunday night.

A lovely composed finish.

What a grab!

Boxing

Tyson Fury has competition on his daily run.

Tomorrow could be a big day for boxing.

Interesting.

Formula One

McLaren’s Lando Norris’ team radio efforts got him noticed.

Golf

Get in the hole!

Practice baby! @jasondayofficial #obstacles #urwelcome

Darts

Unbelievable darts.

Wayne Mardle was working on his game.

UK & international sports

