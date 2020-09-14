Advertising
Denver Nuggets pull off comeback win over LA Clippers to force Game 7
Nikola Jokic scored 34 points for Denver in the 111-98 victory.
The Denver Nuggets pulled off another stunning comeback to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 111-98 and force a seventh game in their Western Conference semi final series.
After shocking the Clippers with a fourth-quarter surge in game six, Denver again rallied from a 16-point half-time deficit to outscore their highly-favoured opponents by 29 points through the final two quarters.
Despite getting off to a slow start immediately out of the break, the Nuggets suddenly clicked into gear mid-way through the third, going on a 30-8 run in the span of 10 minutes.
The Clippers were unable to rebound from the sudden momentum shift, ultimately falling to an 0-7 franchise record in games where they could qualify for the Western Conference finals.
Nikola Jokic was a jack-of-all-trades for Denver, putting up 34 points and 14 rebounds.
Paul George led the way for LA, finishing with 33 points while Kawhi Leonard contributed 25.
