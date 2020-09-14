Barry Hawkins and Robert Milkins through to stage two in Milton Keynes

Barry Hawkins and Robert Milkins progressed to stage two of the Championship League in Milton Keynes after winning their respective groups.

Hawkins, who made a break of 145 in his 3-1 win against Jackson Page, finished top of Group Four on the second day at Stadium MK and Milkins won Group Three.

Top seed Hawkins beat English amateur champion Ben Hancorn 3-0 in the morning session and his victory over Page confirmed his place as group winner with a game to spare, which he lost 3-0 against Sam Craigie.

?️ "It's such a short format, you can lose to anyone over four frames!" Barry Hawkins reflects on his group win today which will see him enter stage two into a group with Judd Trump, Ryan Day, and Robert Milkins!#ChampionshipLeagueSnooker pic.twitter.com/KwBr2TbalK — Championship League Snooker (@CLSnooker) September 14, 2020

Milkins opened with a 3-0 win against China’s Chen Zifan, and although he lost by the same score to Jamie Jones, a 3-0 success against Gary Wilson secured him top spot.

World number one Judd Trump finished top of Group One on the opening day of the tournament on Sunday and Welshman Ryan Day made a maximum 147 break in his win against Rod Lawler on his way to winning Group Two.

The Championship League will be played across two blocks of eight days – September 13-20 and September 28–October 5.

Stage one features 32 groups of four players, with two tables per day at Stadium MK hosting one group each. The player who tops each group will progress to stage two.