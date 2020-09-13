Advertising
George Coetzee claims fifth European Tour title with victory in Vilamoura
The South African won the Portugal Masters by two shots from England’s Laurie Canter.
South Africa’s George Coetzee claimed his fifth European Tour title with victory in the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura.
Coetzee carded a closing 66 at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course to finish 16 under par, two shots ahead of England’s Laurie Canter, who also returned a 66.
Pre-tournament favourite Tommy Fleetwood completed his preparations for the US Open in style with a superb 64 to finish a shot further back alongside Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren.
Coetzee took a one-shot lead into the final round but fell two behind Masahiro Kawamura after the Japanese player carded three early birdies.
However, Coetzee ended a run of six straight pars with birdies on the seventh and eighth to move back into the lead and extended it with another on the 11th before enjoying a major slice of luck on the next, where his drive only cleared the water by a few feet and stuck in the bank of the hazard.
Canter ended a run of 10 straight pars with birdies on the 16th and 17th to briefly catch Coetzee, but moments later the 34-year-old almost holed his tee shot to the 16th and converted the birdie putt from close range.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.