Leeds player who missed Huddersfield game tests negative for coronavirus

UK & international sports | Published:

The Rhinos stood down seven players from the match whilst they awaited the test results.

Leeds have been given the all clear

Leeds have announced that the unnamed player and his family member who displayed symptoms prior to Friday’s Super League clash with Huddersfield has tested negative for coronavirus.

The Rhinos stood down seven players, who had been in close contact with the individual concerned, from the match whilst they awaited the test results.

The club said in a statement: “All members of the squad will return to training on Monday morning as normal and the entire squad and backroom staff will have their scheduled weekly Covid-19 antigen test on Monday afternoon as planned.”

