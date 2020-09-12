Chris Wilder calm over John Lundstram’s Sheffield United future

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says the club have received no offers for midfielder John Lundstram.

Last month, it appeared the Blades were preparing to sell the 26-year-old rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Lundstram’s contract was due to expire in June but his refusal to sign a new deal saw the club trigger a 12-month extension option in order to prevent him from leaving for nothing.

Scottish giants Rangers have recently been liked with a move for the former Everton trainee but Wilder insists there has been no contact from any interested clubs.

Wilder remains relaxed about the situation, with Lundstram focused on the new season at Bramall Lane.

“There is no issue. I have spoken with John at length in pre-season and I have a fully-committed player who pulls a shirt on and wants to give his best for himself and his team-mates and football club,” said the Blades boss.

“Things change quickly and there’s obviously an offer on the table for John. I think John just wants to get on and play his football and see what happens and I am OK with that.

“He did great for us last year and he has got to play well to get in the team this year. There is no down side in him not leaving everything out there when he plays. We will just see how the situation develops and move forward.

“We haven’t had any enquiries or offers for John. I would be the first to tell him and his agent if we had. The first phone call would be to John and then our board and they would ask me what I think of it. But nothing has happened and there is nothing to report back on and John is out there training and trying to get in the team for Monday.”

The Blades have injury doubts over a couple of players ahead of their opening game of the season against Wolves at Bramall Lane.

Wilder did not name those concerned but said they were “touch and go” for Monday. One of the players could be club record signing Sander Berge after the midfielder was sent home from international duty with Norway last week after suffering a knee problem.

Summer recruits Aaron Ramsdale, Max Lowe, Jayden Bogle, Oliver Burke and Ethan Ampadu are all in contention, with goalkeeper Ramsdale set to start following the departure of Dean Henderson.