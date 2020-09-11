West Ham Women to play Arsenal in front of up to 1,000 fans on Saturday

This weekend’s Women’s Super League match between West Ham and Arsenal will proceed as planned with up to 1,000 spectators allowed into Dagenham’s Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Saturday’s fixture had been earmarked as a pilot event for the safe return of spectators to sports venues by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

While other pilot events have taken the decision to go ahead behind closed doors after it was announced on Wednesday that spectators would be limited to 1,000 people, the Hammers are preparing to welcome back some fans.

Full info for all season ticket holders attending our @BarclaysFAWSL match vs @ArsenalWFC this weekend ⬇️ We will need, and are grateful for your ongoing support to put on an event that is safe for everyone.https://t.co/WpUdDRuRB5 — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) September 10, 2020

A statement on the club website said: “The Hammers’ first home fixture of the season, after the summer move to Dagenham & Redbridge FC, has been selected as one of the pilot events to test the return of spectators to elite sporting fixtures.

“The club has continued to work in line with the latest Government guidance and has held ongoing discussions with the FA, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Barking and Dagenham Council, Dagenham & Redbridge FC and the Safety Advisory Group, all of whom have given their full backing and support to continue with this match as a pilot event.

“The club has put robust and thorough plans in place as the safety and well-being of our supporters, players and staff remains the club’s absolute priority.”