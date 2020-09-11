US Open day 11: Four become two as Azarenka sets up meeting with Osaka

Victoria Azarenka and Naomi Osaka came out on top of two tremendous women’s semi-finals at the US Open.

Azarenka ended Serena Williams’ hopes of a 24th grand slam singles title with a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory while Osaka defeated Jennifer Brady 7-6 (1) 3-6 6-3.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 11 at Flushing Meadows.

Picture of the day

Serena Williams screams during her intense clash with Victoria Azarenka (Seth Wenig/AP)

Shot of the day

Victoria Azarenka’s backhand was the key shot (Frank Franklin II/AP)

When Azarenka got her backhand firing, the match turned. She hit a number of winners, none more important than the back-to-back pair that earned her a break for 3-2 in the second set and changed the match.

At the double

The moment dreams come true ? ? ? Mate Pavic and @BrunoSoares82 are the #USOpen men's doubles champions. pic.twitter.com/JXP0GmkWSV — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) September 10, 2020

The men’s doubles concluded on Thursday with Croatia’s Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares of Brazil winning the title with a 7-5 6-3 victory over Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic.

It was a first US Open title for Pavic, while Soares lifted the trophy in New York alongside Jamie Murray four years ago.

Up next

The men will try to match the quality and drama in their semi-finals. Alexander Zverev takes on Pablo Carreno Busta, with both bidding to reach a first grand slam final, before the heavyweight clash between Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev.